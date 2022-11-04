AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Pink turn a supermarket into a disco roller rink in new “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” video

todayNovember 4, 2022

Background
share close
AD
RCA Records

After multiple teases, Pink has released her new song and video, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

Pink co-wrote the song with Max Martin and Shellback, with whom she’s worked on past hits like “Raise Your Glass” and “Perfect.” The track is about continuing to be happy despite hard times. “I want my life to be like a Whitney Houston song,” she sings.

In the video, Pink roller skates through a grocery store, interacting with all kinds of people, from a little girl to an old woman. As she skates out to the parking lot, a bunch of people eye her suspiciously, but when she ducks into a food truck, emerges in a different outfit and busts a move in the parking lot, she wins them over.

Pink then leads everyone in the parking lot into the grocery store, which has now been transformed into a disco with multiple mirror balls and lights, and they all have a massive dance party.

Pink will give the song its TV premiere on the 2022 American Music Awards, airing November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PTT on ABC.

(A previous version of this story published on 11/4/22 erroneously identified the song “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” as “Never Not Gonna Dance Again.” The text above has been updated to correct the error.)

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

mariah-carey-responds-to-martha-stewart’s-criticism-about-“skipping”-thanksgiving
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Mariah Carey responds to Martha Stewart’s criticism about “skipping” Thanksgiving

Gotham/Getty Images When Mariah Carey officially announced that it was "Mariah Season" -- otherwise known as the time you can start listening to Christmas music and engaging in other Yuletide fun --  she did so by showing her transformation from a spooky Halloween witch costume to a festive Santa-style dress. Now, she's defending herself against criticism that in her rush to get to Christmas, she's "skipping" Thanksgiving. None other than Martha […]

todayNovember 4, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%