AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Watch teaser trailer for Pixar’s ‘Elemental’

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Pixar

In the teaser trailer released Thursday for the upcoming film Elemental, Pixar introduces its new world that centers around the four elements — fire, air, earth and water — and what happens when their respective residents live together.

The trailer introduces Ember, a fiery young woman, who has a meet-cute with Wade, a person made of water, on a subway train in Element City. The train also shows earth and air people going about their day on public transit.

Disney said in a press release that Elemental is inspired by director Peter Sohn‘s childhood in New York.

“My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx,” he said in a statement. “We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what led me to Elemental.”

He added, “Our story is based on the classic elements — fire, water, land and air. Some elements mix with each other, and some don’t. What if these elements were alive?”

Elemental is slated to premiere in June 2023.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

abba-residency-extended-through-november-2023
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

ABBA residency extended through November 2023

Credit: Baillie Walsh Folks can’t seem to get enough of ABBA residency Voyage. It was just announced that there’s been such a high demand for tickets that the residency, which debuted in May, has been extended until November 2023.  The residency at Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park in London doesn’t actually feature the members of the Swedish group live. Instead it stars ABBAtar versions of the foursome — Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — backed by live musicians. Tickets […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%