AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Weird Al join Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a medley of his hits using classroom instruments

todayNovember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
NBC/Todd Owyoung

On Monday’s The Tonight Show, “Weird Al” Yankovic joined host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots in the Tonight Show Music Room for a medley of his popular song parodies — performed with classroom instruments.

In the recurring segment, Fallon and The Roots back music artists for a version of one of their popular songs, using instruments you would find in a classroom.

In this case, it was Weird Al, naturally rocking a toy accordion, while Fallon pounded a wood block and Roots members played a toy xylophone, a melodica, a toy guitar, tambourines and shakers.

Together, they ran through renditions of “Another One Rides the Bus,” “White and Nerdy,” “I Want a New Duck,” “Eat It,” “I Love Rocky Road,” “My Bologna” and “Yoda.”

Past music room guests have included Madonna, Justin Bieber, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Adele.

The sketch followed Friday’s premiere of Weird Al’s new biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on the Roku channel.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

alanis-morissette-hints-her-rock-hall-of-fame-ceremony-absence-was-due-to-“anti-women-sentiment”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Alanis Morissette hints her Rock Hall of Fame Ceremony absence was due to “anti-women sentiment”

When the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place this past weekend in L.A., some wondered where Alanis Morissette was, as she'd been expected to join Olivia Rodrigo for a duet as part of Carly Simon's induction.  In fact Variety reports that she'd even shown up at rehearsals and ran through the duet of "You're So Vain" with Olivia.  Now, Alanis is shedding light on why she dropped out of the ceremony. In a […]

todayNovember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%