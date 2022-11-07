AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“Way too much fun”: Chris Evans and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tease holiday movie ‘Red One’

todayNovember 7, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Credit: Hiram Garcia

On social media Monday, Chris Evans and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teased the start of production on their upcoming Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One.

“Callum Drift and Jack O’Malley, Evans said of Rock and his respective characters. “We’re already having WAY too much fun on this one,” the Marvel movie veteran said, adding in parentheses, “I can’t believe I’m finally doing a Christmas movie!”

Johnson is decked out in a red-and-black leather, superhero-like get up, and Evans is dressed more casually as they pose in what looks like a museum gift shop.

For his part, The Rock posted the same photo, explaining, “Chris and I have been waiting to make a Christmas movie our entire careers and now finally, the trouble begins…Our director, Jake Kasdan has been in inspired form to deliver a very special, one of a kind CHRISTMAS franchise for you and your families around the world to enjoy,” adding Kasdan directed him in both the Jumanji reboot and its hit sequel. “Let’s get to work,” Johnson concluded.

The plot of the film is still under wraps, but was born from an idea from Hiram Garcia, one of Johnson’s partners at his Seven Bucks production company.

Red One will also star Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka and Nick Kroll, with JK Simmons and Bonnie Hunt just added, respectively, as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

taylor-swift’s-‘midnights’-tops-‘billboard’-200-for-second-week
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ tops ‘Billboard’ 200 for second week

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift’s Midnights has topped the Billboard 200 for the second week in a row. Following its massive debut-week sales of 1.578 million units, the album earned 342,000 album units in the U.S. in its second week. It now has the largest second-week total for any album since Adele’s 25 sold 1.162 million units in its second week back in 2015. Midnights’ second-week total is also […]

todayNovember 7, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%