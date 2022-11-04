AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

todayNovember 4, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Blockbuster: The manager of the last Blockbuster Video in America works hard to make sure his store stays open in this new series.

Enola Holmes 2: A young detective-for-hire opens her own agency and solves the case of a missing girl in the film sequel.

Buying Beverly Hills: Follow the agents and clients of Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills navigate the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in California.

Manifest: Catch part one of the fourth and final season and find out the fate of the passengers on Flight 828

Hulu

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty: This documentary chronicles the aftermath of a seven-year affair prominent Evangelical Christian and now-former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife had with a young Miami pool boy.

HBO Max

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?: Prepare to laugh as comedian Chris Redd takes you on a journey through his life to figure out the answer to his question: “Why Am I Like This?”

Apple TV+

Causeway: Jennifer Lawrence stars as a soldier who struggles to adjust back to civilian life in this new drama.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: Get a behind-the-scenes look at the life of one of the world’s most famous celebrities, Selena Gomez.

Prime Video

My Policeman: Harry Styles is caught in the middle of a forbidden love triangle in this new romantic drama film.

The Roku Channel

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Laugh along as the new biopic that spoofs the biopic genre while it tells the tale of the absurd musician.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

watch-pink-turn-a-supermarket-into-a-disco-roller-rink-in-new-“never-gonna-not-dance-again”-video
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Watch Pink turn a supermarket into a disco roller rink in new “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” video

RCA Records After multiple teases, Pink has released her new song and video, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." Pink co-wrote the song with Max Martin and Shellback, with whom she's worked on past hits like "Raise Your Glass" and "Perfect." The track is about continuing to be happy despite hard times. "I want my life to be like a Whitney Houston song," she sings. In the video, Pink roller skates […]

todayNovember 4, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%