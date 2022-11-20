AD
National News

What we know about the Colorado Springs mass shooting victims

todayNovember 20, 2022

Background
Aston Family

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — A bartender was one of the victims killed in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado late Saturday night, ABC News has learned.

Five people were killed and 25 were injured after a gunman began shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs as soon as he walked in, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told reporters during a news conference Sunday morning.

Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22. At least two people, whom authorities described as heroes, then confronted Aldrich and fought with him, which saved more lives, police said.

At least two guns, including a long one, were recovered from the scene, police said. The shooting is now being investigated as a hate crime.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far.

Daniel Davis Aston, 28

Daniel Davis Aston was one of the victims who lost their lives in the shooting at Club Q on Saturday, his mother, Sabrina Aston, told ABC News.

Sabrina Aston said her youngest son was the youngest of the family, calling him amazing. She said he moved to Colorado from Oklahoma, where he was able to make friends quickly, largely because of his personality.

ABC News’ Julia Jacobo and Kevin Shalvey contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

