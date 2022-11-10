AD
Rev Rock Report

Who’s singing Christmas carols? Daltrey & Townshend to headline charity event at London church

todayNovember 10, 2022

The closest The Who ever came to doing a holiday song was “Christmas,” a track from their album Tommy, and it’s not very festive or merry. Still, that’s not stopping Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend from headlining a charity Carol Service at St. Luke’s Church in London next month.

The event will benefit Nordoff-Robbins, a charity that promotes music therapy for those affected by life-limiting illness, isolation or disability. Daltrey and Townshend will perform acoustically at the event, which will also feature “Christmas carols, celebrity readings and performances from musical superstars,” as well as mulled wine and mince pies for everyone.

“For while I must admit I didn’t really understand what Roger and I might be expected to do at a Carol Concert,” Townshend says in a statement. “But I now understand that our presence and support is more valuable than whether I can still manage a [harmony vocal] on ‘Angels We Have Heard On High.'”

The Who have actually been longtime supporters of Nordoff-Robbins. Daltrey says in a statement, “Music therapy can reconnect people who may otherwise feel isolated or disconnected from the world — whether a young person with autism, a person living with dementia, or somebody rebuilding their lives after an accident.”

And bringing it back to Tommy, Townshend adds, “I had done research on the early work of music therapy when writing [the album] back in 1967, and continued to research and learn about how it works, when it works, and accepting that it does in fact sometimes — often — work miracles.  Very glad to help out.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

