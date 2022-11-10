Women’s Basketball Adds Cory Rutan to Coaching Staff

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics Department has announced the hiring of Cory Rutan as an Assistant Coach for Schreiner Women’s Basketball.

Coach Cory Rutan is in his first season with Schreiner University Women’s Basketball and brings with him a love and knowledge of the game, as well as a genuine care for the players he coaches.

Coach Rutan or “Coach Ru” as the players have started calling him, has already shown a great willingness to do whatever it takes to help the coaching staff and team reach their highest potential. Coach Rutan has previous coaching experience with varsity girls & boys basketball teams in Montana and has also worked as an elementary and junior high teacher.

“I am excited to have Coach Rutan on campus and on staff. He has a great basketball mind, works very hard and is willing to do anything needed of him. He has a genuine personality, and I am excited to see how he grows throughout his career.” – Stacy Stephens, Head Coach

Coach Rutan is originally from Roundup, Montana, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Montana State University–Billings.