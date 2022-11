Sports News

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men's Basketball won their game against Hendrix College 71-54. The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, for a neutral site game against the Warriors from Hendrix College. The win streak moves to four for Schreiner Men's Basketball as a full team effort from the Mountaineers pushed them past the Warriors with ease. After leading throughout both halves of play, Schreiner went on to win the game 71-54. […]