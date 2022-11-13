Women’s Basketball Falls in OT to McMurry 85-82

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their season opener to McMurry University in overtime 85-82.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, to open up their season with a matchup against the Warhawks from McMurry University. A strong first half by Schreiner had them heading into the break with a nine point lead over McMurry. However, the game shifted in the second half as McMurry rallied back and forced the game to go into overtime. Unfortunately, it would be the Warhawks who found seperation first in the OT period, and after a few close misses in the final seconds by Schreiner, McMurry went on to win the game 85-82.

Despite the loss, it was a still a very strong performance by last season’s SCAC Women’s Basketball First Year Player of the Year, Demauria Miles. Miles finished with a new career high 31 points, as well as a new career high 8 three-pointers made. Also with a standout performance was Elisa Peralta who finished with an impressive 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 steals.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain in Abilene, Texas, as they head down the street to take on Hardin-Simmons University.

