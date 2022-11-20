Women’s Basketball Falls in OT to Millsaps 69-64

Women’s Basketball Defeats Birmingham-Southern 123-91
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Basketball team won their game against Birmingham-Southern College 123-91. The Mountaineers remained in Houston, Texas, for one final neutral site match against Birmingham-Southern College. Led by a monster performance on both sides of the ball by Elisa Peralta, the Mountaineers cruised past the Panthers in route to their highest scoring performance of the young season. (1-3, 0-0 SCAC) Box Score Standouts Elisa Peralta - 27 […]