Women’s Basketball Falls in OT to Millsaps 69-64

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their game in overtime to Millsaps College 69-64.

The Mountaineers traveled to Houston, Texas, for a neutral site game against the Majors from Millsaps College.

After a close first half, Schreiner went into halftime down just 6 points. Then, after a second half rally, the Mountaineers tied things up and sent the game into overtime. Unfortunately, the run would end there though as Millsaps took control to start the overtime period and went on to narrowly win the game 69-64.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance by Demauria Miles (19 pts) and Elisa Peralta (17 pts).

(0-3, 0-0 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Demauria Miles – 19 pts, 6 stl

Elisa Peralta – 17 pts

Josline Hernandez – 11 pts

Andrea Salazar – 9 pts, 6 reb

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Birmingham Southern (Neutral)

@ Houston, TX

12:00 PM

