Sports News

Women’s Basketball Falls to UMHB 64-61

todayNovember 30, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their home game against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 64-61.

The Mountaineers were at home this evening for their matchup with the #13 nationally ranked Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

After a close back and forth, the Mountaineers took a two point lead into halftime. As the second half got underway, both sides continued to trade baskets throughout, leading to a close nail biting finish. Down three ponts with around 14 seconds remaining, sophomore, Demauria Miles, hit a deep three-point shot to tie the game up 61-61. Unforunately, an and-1 foul called in the final second of the game sent the Crusaders to the line to push the lead back to three, a lead that would hold for the Crusaders to sneak away with a 64-61 win.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (3-5, 0-0 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Nariyah Buggs – 17 pts, 3 stl

Demauria Miles – 15 pts

Kayla Alvarado – 9 pts, 4 reb

Gabby Ivarra – 4 pts, 10 reb, 1 stl

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs University of St. Thomas

Houston, Texas

5:30 PM

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

Similar posts

