Women’s Soccer Defeats Austin College 1-0

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team won their conference match against Austin College this afternoon 1-0.

The Mountaineers continued their strong conference play this afternoon at home as they cruised past the Kangaroos from Austin College, making them 2-0 against the ‘Roos this season.

The only goal of the match came in the 35th minute of the first half after a shot by Cassandra Ochoa rebounded off the side post and landed at the feet of senior, Caroline Quiroga, who put a nice touch on the ball and sent it in to the back of the net.

As the Schreiner defense stood strong throughout the second half, the Mountaineers would go on to win the match 1-0.

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Soccer team will travel to Shreveport, Louisiana, to take on Centenary College on October 21st, at 7:30 PM.

Box Score

Schedule