AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Soccer Defeats Austin College 1-0

todayNovember 6, 2022

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team won their conference match against Austin College this afternoon 1-0.

The Mountaineers continued their strong conference play this afternoon at home as they cruised past the Kangaroos from Austin College, making them 2-0 against the ‘Roos this season. 

The only goal of the match came in the 35th minute of the first half after a shot by Cassandra Ochoa rebounded off the side post and landed at the feet of senior, Caroline Quiroga, who put a nice touch on the ball and sent it in to the back of the net. 

As the Schreiner defense stood strong throughout the second half, the Mountaineers would go on to win the match 1-0.

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Soccer team will travel to Shreveport, Louisiana, to take on Centenary College on October 21st, at 7:30 PM.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

jewish-leaders-call-on-gop-to-take-stronger-stance-on-condemning-antisemitism
insert_link

National News

Jewish leaders call on GOP to take stronger stance on condemning antisemitism

(NEW YORK) -- With Election Day around the corner, some national Jewish advocacy organizations are calling on the Republican Party to take a harder line on condemning antisemitism from several GOP candidates or their supporters. Their calls come on the heels of several high-profile controversies over remarks made by celebrities and political candidates vying to win their midterm races. Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, for example, has made headlines […]

todayNovember 6, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%