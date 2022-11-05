Women’s Soccer Falls in SCAC Semifinals

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their post-season match against Trinity University in the semifinals of the 2022 SCAC Championship.

After closing out the regular season with a 4th place finish in the SCAC, the Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to take on the Tigers from Trinity University in the opening round of the 2022 SCAC Women’s Soccer Championship.

The match got off to a quick start for the Tigers as they scored the opening goal in the first few minutes of play. As the match progressed, Trinity added a few more to their total and held on to the lead for the remainder of the contest. The match came to a conclusion with a final score of 5-0 in favor of Trinity University.

Even though it wasn’t the outcome that they hoped for, it was a still a strong performance by the Mountaineers. The defense rallied in the second half and managed to slow down the Tiger’s offense, limiting them to just one goal given up in the second half in the final minutes of play.

Box Score

After the match came to an end, the 2022 SCAC Women’s Soccer ALL-SCAC awards were announced with four Mountaineers recieving recognition.

Ashley Esparza – ALL-SCAC 2nd Team

Audrey Rivera – ALL-SCAC 2nd Team

Alexandra Schott – ALL-SCAC 2nd Team

Cassandra Ochoa – ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention

Ashley Esparza – ALL-SCAC Freshman Team

ALL-SCAC Awards

After the ALL-SCAC teams were announced, one more major award was announced, the 2022 SCAC Women’s Soccer Elite 19 award. The Elite 19 Award is meant to recognize the best of the best within each conference sponsored-sport as it relates to both academic and athletic achievement, the SCAC Elite 19 is awarded to the student-athlete who has completed the equivalent of at least 60 credit hours at his or her current institution and has at least a cumulative 3.25 GPA. Additionally, the student-athlete must also have earned All-SCAC honors in his/her sport for that particular season.

This year’s SCAC Women’s Soccer Elite 19 award recipient was Schreiner Women’s Soccer’s Alexandra Schott. Schott will now be the fifth Schreiner student-athlete to recieve the award, as well as the first recipient for Schreiner Women’s Soccer.