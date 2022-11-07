Women’s Wrestling Competes at Falcon Invitational

Sports News

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Wrestling team split their tri-dual against Oklahoma City University & Jarvis Christian. Schreiner opened up with a 34-5 win over Jarvis Christian. Recording points for the Mountaineers was Odelia Lopez (5), Allicia Mahoe (5), Jaia Ashley (5), Marianela Garcia (5), Sierra Snodgrass (5), Jordan Johnston (4), and Camryn Tresler (5). In their dual against Oklahoma City University, the Mountaineers fell to OCU 20-13. Recording points […]