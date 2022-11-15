Women’s Wrestling Competes at Viking Women’s Open

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Poteau, Oklahoma, to compete in the Viking Women’s Open, hosted by Carl Albert State College.

The Mountaineers put on a show in Oklahoma this past weekend as they finished in first place at the open as a team, recording 100 total points and defeating Freinds University (88.5), OCU (78.5), Carl Alberts (76), and Wayland Baptist (68). Schreiner also had two individuals finish in 1st place in their respective weight classes. Odelia Lopez finished in 1st at 101 and Jordan Johnston finished in 1st at 155. Also with a strong individual performance was Symphanie Sampson who finished in 2nd at 170.

“The girls performed very well. They overcame their nerves and frustrations, won over those who had beaten them before, and for some of the girls this was their first weekend competing in college. We’re all looking towards the future, taking notes and aspiring for improvement. I’m proud of these girls.” – Tarkyia Mensah, Head Coach

Results

Schedule