AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Competes at Viking Women’s Open

todayNovember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Poteau, Oklahoma, to compete in the Viking Women’s Open, hosted by Carl Albert State College.

The Mountaineers put on a show in Oklahoma this past weekend as they finished in first place at the open as a team, recording 100 total points and defeating Freinds University (88.5), OCU (78.5), Carl Alberts (76), and Wayland Baptist (68). Schreiner also had two individuals finish in 1st place in their respective weight classes. Odelia Lopez finished in 1st at 101 and Jordan Johnston finished in 1st at 155. Also with a strong individual performance was Symphanie Sampson who finished in 2nd at 170. 

“The girls performed very well. They overcame their nerves and frustrations, won over those who had beaten them before, and for some of the girls this was their first weekend competing in college. We’re all looking towards the future, taking notes and aspiring for improvement. I’m proud of these girls.” – Tarkyia Mensah, Head Coach 

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

artemis-moon-rocket-set-for-launch-early-wednesday-after-series-of-delays
insert_link

National News

Artemis moon rocket set for launch early Wednesday after series of delays

(MERRITT ISLAND, Fla.) -- The Artemis I rocket is set for launch early Wednesday morning, the latest attempt to send an unmanned capsule near the moon after a series of postponements due to weather and mechanical issues. NASA pushed back a takeoff scheduled for Monday after Hurricane Nicole made landfall about 85 miles south of Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket, which remained on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center […]

todayNovember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%