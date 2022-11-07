AD
Women’s Wrestling Splits Tri-Dual (OCU & Jarvis Christian)

todayNovember 7, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team split their tri-dual against Oklahoma City University & Jarvis Christian.

Schreiner opened up with a 34-5 win over Jarvis Christian. Recording points for the Mountaineers was Odelia Lopez (5), Allicia Mahoe (5), Jaia Ashley (5), Marianela Garcia (5), Sierra Snodgrass (5), Jordan Johnston (4), and Camryn Tresler (5).

In their dual against Oklahoma City University, the Mountaineers fell to OCU 20-13. Recording points for Schreiner was Odelia Lopez (3), Jaia Ashley (4), Jordan Johnston (5), and Victoria Craft (3)

“It was a fun and competitive first dual, our girls really stepped up. For a young team, I’m impressed with us and now we know for sure where to go from here.” – Tarkyia Mensah, Head Coach

Written by: Schreiner University

