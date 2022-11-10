Wonderful Christmastime: Paul McCartney releasing ‘The 7″ Singles Box’ next month

AD

Paul McCartney will make sure fans have a “Wonderful Christmastime” by giving them the perfect gift: The 7″ Singles Box.

The collection includes 80, count ’em, 80 7-inch Paul McCartney singles, all personally curated by the Beatles legend. They include, yes, “Wonderful Christmastime,” but also “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Silly Love Songs” and dozens more hits. The box set includes a whopping 163 tracks in total and will also be released digitally.

The physical box set comes in a wooden art crate, along with 148-page book featuring a personal forward by Paul, chart info, liner notes and single artwork. The singles themselves are made up of 65 recreations of the original 7-inch vinyls, including the original B-sides and restored artwork, as well as 15 singles that have never been released in that format before.

Those 15 singles include songs that were originally put out as picture discs, 12-inch singles, CD singles and promos, digital downloads, videos, unheard demos and a previously unheard 7-inch single edit.

The collection spans from 1971’s “Another Day” through 2022’s “Women and Wives.” Two of the tracks — rare 1971 mono recordings of “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” and “Two Many People” — are available now.

In his forward, Macca writes about the impact the 7-inch single had on him growing up, how the Beatles always put a lot of thought into their B-sides and how he still likes browsing for vinyl in record stores. In a statement, he says, “I hope the songs in this box set bring back fun memories for you too. They do for me, and there will be more to come.”

Limited to 3,000 copies, The 7″ Singles Box is available December 2.