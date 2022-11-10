AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Wonderful Christmastime: Paul McCartney releasing ‘The 7″ Singles Box’ next month

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Paul McCartney will make sure fans have a “Wonderful Christmastime” by giving them the perfect gift: The 7″ Singles Box.

The collection includes 80, count ’em, 80 7-inch Paul McCartney singles, all personally curated by the Beatles legend. They include, yes, “Wonderful Christmastime,” but also “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Silly Love Songs” and dozens more hits. The box set includes a whopping 163 tracks in total and will also be released digitally.

The physical box set comes in a wooden art crate, along with 148-page book featuring a personal forward by Paul, chart info, liner notes and single artwork. The singles themselves are made up of 65 recreations of the original 7-inch vinyls, including the original B-sides and restored artwork, as well as 15 singles that have never been released in that format before. 

Those 15 singles include songs that were originally put out as picture discs, 12-inch singles, CD singles and promos, digital downloads, videos, unheard demos and a previously unheard 7-inch single edit.

The collection spans from 1971’s “Another Day” through 2022’s “Women and Wives.” Two of the tracks — rare 1971 mono recordings of “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” and “Two Many People” — are available now.

In his forward, Macca writes about the impact the 7-inch single had on him growing up, how the Beatles always put a lot of thought into their B-sides and how he still likes browsing for vinyl in record stores. In a statement, he says, “I hope the songs in this box set bring back fun memories for you too. They do for me, and there will be more to come.”

Limited to 3,000 copies, The 7″ Singles Box is available December 2.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tropical-storm-nicole-live-updates:-almost-330,000-customers-without-power-in-florida
insert_link

National News

Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: Almost 330,000 customers without power in Florida

(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's east coast early Thursday as a Category 1 storm. At least 45 of Florida's 67 counties are under a state of emergency due to Nicole. Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday, becoming the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends later this month. Here's how the news is developing. All […]

todayNovember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%