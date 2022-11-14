AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Yellowstone”s fifth season premiere lassos record ratings

todayNovember 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Paramount Network

The Dutton clan really knows how to gather a herd. Yellowstone‘s double-shot fifth season premiere on Sunday lassoed some 12.1 million viewers when you count both live viewing across Paramount+, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT and Pop, and those who streamed it the same day.

The numbers for the Kevin Costner-led show were up 52% in the 18-34 demographic from the previous season and up 22% among those 18-49, Paramount Network announced, touting Nielsen numbers.

The premiere of the show saw Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as governor of Montana and featured a shocking death.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

margot-robbie-says-her-female-led-‘pirates-of-the-caribbean’-spin-off-has-been-sunk
insert_link

Entertainment News

Margot Robbie says her female-led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spin-off has been sunk

ABC Margot Robbie's planned Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been sunk by ABC News' parent company, Disney, according to the Oscar-nominated actress.  The spin-off would have been an attempt to resurrect the billions-grossing franchise after Disney dropped star Johnny Depp when accusations of domestic abuse were leveled against him by his ex Amber Heard. "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led […]

todayNovember 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%