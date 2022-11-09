Zac Brown would love to bring home a CMA Vocal Group trophy, but the real win is getting to play for fans

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Zac Brown Band is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, and frontman Zac Brown says he’d love to be able to score a win for the home team.

“I would love [to win], really, for my band,” the singer tells ABC Audio. “They deserve it.”

ZBB isn’t necessarily a darling at award shows: Though they’ve been nominated many times, they haven’t won a trophy since back in 2010 when they were named New Artist of the Year.

“We’re kind of outlaws of a lot of things,” Zac says, “…and this kind of, you know, one of those things….We’ve got great perspective on things, but I would love for them to have a win and actually get a trophy.”

Still, in the grand scheme of things, they’ve already won, he notes. “The country music fans, and the people that show up at our shows, that’s how we win,” Zac points out. “We win an award every single night that we go play.”

The 56th annual CMA Awards airs tonight, November 9, at 8 p.m. on ABC; the ceremony will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.