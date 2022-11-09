AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Zac Brown would love to bring home a CMA Vocal Group trophy, but the real win is getting to play for fans

todayNovember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Zac Brown Band is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, and frontman Zac Brown says he’d love to be able to score a win for the home team.

“I would love [to win], really, for my band,” the singer tells ABC Audio. “They deserve it.”

ZBB isn’t necessarily a darling at award shows: Though they’ve been nominated many times, they haven’t won a trophy since back in 2010 when they were named New Artist of the Year.

“We’re kind of outlaws of a lot of things,” Zac says, “…and this kind of, you know, one of those things….We’ve got great perspective on things, but I would love for them to have a win and actually get a trophy.”

Still, in the grand scheme of things, they’ve already won, he notes. “The country music fans, and the people that show up at our shows, that’s how we win,” Zac points out. “We win an award every single night that we go play.”

The 56th annual CMA Awards airs tonight, November 9, at 8 p.m. on ABC; the ceremony will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

first-trailer-for-‘idina-menzel:-which-way-to-the-stage?’-is-finally-here
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

First trailer for ‘Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?’ is finally here

Courtesy Disney+ We officially have our first look at the upcoming Disney+ documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, which hits the streamer next month. The trailer opens with Menzel getting ready for her tour. The "Let It Go" singer informs the camera that it's the first day of rehearsal for her 17-date tour that ends at her "dream spot" -- Madison Square Garden in New York City. The singer adds her tour […]

todayNovember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%