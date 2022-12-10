AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

2 French bulldogs stolen from pregnant woman during armed robbery, LA police say

todayDecember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(LOS ANGELES) — Two French bulldogs were stolen from a pregnant woman during an armed robbery in Los Angeles, police said.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, the nine-months pregnant woman was walking her two French bulldogs in the Studio City neighborhood when a man armed with a pistol approached, pointed the gun at her and took both dogs, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The suspect then fled with the French bulldogs in a gray SUV, according to police, who shared images of the vehicle and dogs. Police described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30 who was approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

The dogs — Gizmo and puppy Milo — were reunited with their owners Friday evening, ABC Los Angeles station KABC reported.

Cindy Nelson told the station she was walking the dogs by a parked car when the incident occurred.

“A man jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand and held it in front of my face and grabbed my dogs,” Nelson told KABC. “It happened all so fast.”

The dogs were left with a woman walking her dogs in the Hollywood area who then called the number on their tags, helping to reunite them with Nelson and her husband, the couple told KABC.

Nelson wasn’t hurt but was worried for her pets, including 7-year-old Gizmo, who has a spinal condition and leg problems, KABC reported.

French bulldogs are the No. 1 dog breed target for thieves, according to the American Kennel Club, with their popularity and price tag making them a prime target in dog thefts.

“I know Frenchies are a target, and I never thought that would happen here, and never thought I would be targeted in this neighborhood,” an emotional Nelson told KABC.

Last year, two French bulldogs owned by singer Lady Gaga were stolen during a violent robbery in which her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and seriously wounded. Authorities had said at the time they didn’t believe Fischer was targeted because he works for Lady Gaga, but because the suspects were motivated by the high value of the dogs, which can fetch thousands of dollars.

This week, the man arrested for shooting Fischer took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, according to The Associated Press. The suspect, James Howard Jackson, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, the AP said.

In a victim impact statement shared on Instagram, Fischer called the incident a “life-changing, earth-shattering event.”

“A part of me is still desperately trying to save those dogs knowing you were going to shoot me,” Fischer said in his statement while addressing Jackson in court.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

large,-powerful-winter-storm-set-to-slam-united-states
insert_link

National News

Large, powerful winter storm set to slam United States

(NEW YORK) -- A large and powerful storm is making its way onshore from the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, bringing a range of hazards to the west over the weekend. This storm is already in progress in Washington, Oregon and northern California. The storm will drift south during the day on Saturday, with heavy rain moving as far south as Los Angeles and San Diego heading into Sunday. One to […]

todayDecember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%