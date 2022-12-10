2 French bulldogs stolen from pregnant woman during armed robbery, LA police say

AD

(LOS ANGELES) — Two French bulldogs were stolen from a pregnant woman during an armed robbery in Los Angeles, police said.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, the nine-months pregnant woman was walking her two French bulldogs in the Studio City neighborhood when a man armed with a pistol approached, pointed the gun at her and took both dogs, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The suspect then fled with the French bulldogs in a gray SUV, according to police, who shared images of the vehicle and dogs. Police described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30 who was approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

The dogs — Gizmo and puppy Milo — were reunited with their owners Friday evening, ABC Los Angeles station KABC reported.

Cindy Nelson told the station she was walking the dogs by a parked car when the incident occurred.

“A man jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand and held it in front of my face and grabbed my dogs,” Nelson told KABC. “It happened all so fast.”

The dogs were left with a woman walking her dogs in the Hollywood area who then called the number on their tags, helping to reunite them with Nelson and her husband, the couple told KABC.

Nelson wasn’t hurt but was worried for her pets, including 7-year-old Gizmo, who has a spinal condition and leg problems, KABC reported.

French bulldogs are the No. 1 dog breed target for thieves, according to the American Kennel Club, with their popularity and price tag making them a prime target in dog thefts.

“I know Frenchies are a target, and I never thought that would happen here, and never thought I would be targeted in this neighborhood,” an emotional Nelson told KABC.

Last year, two French bulldogs owned by singer Lady Gaga were stolen during a violent robbery in which her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and seriously wounded. Authorities had said at the time they didn’t believe Fischer was targeted because he works for Lady Gaga, but because the suspects were motivated by the high value of the dogs, which can fetch thousands of dollars.

This week, the man arrested for shooting Fischer took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, according to The Associated Press. The suspect, James Howard Jackson, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, the AP said.

In a victim impact statement shared on Instagram, Fischer called the incident a “life-changing, earth-shattering event.”

“A part of me is still desperately trying to save those dogs knowing you were going to shoot me,” Fischer said in his statement while addressing Jackson in court.