5 in critical condition following Memphis shooting

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Five people are in critical condition after a late Friday night shooting in North Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Two men and two women were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and another woman was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is known by the victims but is not in custody, according to Memphis police.

“This incident stemmed from a domestic situation. All individuals shot were adults,” the department said in a Tweet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.