Mike FM Music News

Adam Lambert opens up about his struggle with anxiety and queer identity

todayDecember 21, 2022

Adam Lambert is reflecting on his mental health journey and how hiding his queer identity contributed to his anxiety.

He shared a teaser of a forthcoming interview set to air in full Christmas Eve, where he opens up about when he began to realize he needed help.

“I started feeling like this isn’t fun. I’m not enjoying this because I’m completely stressed out about the technical side of it and it’s pulling me out of the moment,” Adam explains in the candid trailer. “And that, to me, is like so much of the magic of performing, is this feeling that you get where it’s very liberating.”

He said his anxiety began to disrupt the connection he felt with himself, as well as his music and audience. 

The interview will explore how his mental health suffered when he masked his queer identity early on and when he stepped into the limelight, where he was expected to “perform at a high level.” Adam will also talk about taking medication and working on his mental health.

“I’ve started recently being more vocal and open about my own personal experiences. After the pandemic, I think a lot of people had some extra weight that they were carrying. I think that caused an extra amount of anxiety across the board for most people,” he continued in another clip.

Adam also touched upon the economy increasing people’s uncertainty and how those stresses triggered more anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges.

“I think, especially given the state of the world, it’s more important than ever to start talking about this stuff,” he said. 

Adam’s interview will be featured on ﻿Britain Get Singing, which airs December 24 at 8:05 p.m. GMT on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

