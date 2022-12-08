Adam Levine is Google’s top trending artist of 2022

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Google released its top trending searches of 2022. Topping the list for musicians was Adam Levine.

Google based its results on queries with high spikes of traffic over a sustained period of time and compared it to 2021’s data.

As for why Adam topped the list of trending musicians, it’s believed it has something to do with his alleged infidelity. Several women accused the singer of sending them inappropriate messages. Adam admitted his conduct “crossed the line,” but maintained he never cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo, who’s currently pregnant with their third child.

Kate Bush also made the list, finishing in seventh place. Her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” blew up over the summer after the new season of Stranger Things featured it. On that note, that song was sixth on the list of top trending songs of 2022, while Stranger Things was the second-most-trending TV show this year.

Ricky Martin was the eighth-most-trending artist, which likely stems from his legal battle with nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. Sanchez accused Martin of various misdeeds, which Ricky vehemently denied. He claimed Sanchez was trying to “assassinate” his reputation.

Disney’s Encanto, which is the top trending movie of 2022, took three spots in the top 10 of top trending songs. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” came in respective first and second place, while “What Else Can I Do” was 10th.

Other songs making the list were Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” in fourth place, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” in fifth, Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” in eighth and Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” in ninth. Taylor was also third in trending ticket searches.

When it came to top trending celebrity deaths, Aaron Carter was the fifth, while Olivia Newton-John was sixth.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.