Aerosmith cancels second Las Vegas show, Steven Tyler needs “more time to rest”

todayDecember 5, 2022

Victor Chavez/WireImage

Sorry Aerosmith fans, the band has cancelled another Las Vegas show. 

The band was set to take the stage as part of their Deuces Are Wild residency at the city’s Dolby Live at Park MGM Monday, but backed out due to their lead singer Steven Tyler needing “more time to rest.” 

“Unfortunately tomorrow’s show, Monday December 5th, in Las Vegas has to be cancelled,” a statement posted to Twitter reads. “Steven Tyler said ‘on the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest… There is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.'”

“We sincerely apologize,” the band concluded. 

Refunds will be automatically refunded for those who purchased through Ticketmaster.com, with all other refunds processed at point of purchase. 

This is the second show that the “Dream On” artists have cancelled in the last four days. They cancelled their Friday, Dec. 2 show last minute telling fans at the time, “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and and unable to perform.”

There was no mention on whether Aerosmith will make-up the dates. Their final two performances for the Deuces Are Wild residency are scheduled for Dec. 8 and Dec. 11.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

