AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Aerosmith scraps remainder of Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency due to Tyler’s illness

todayDecember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Live Nation Las Vegas

Aerosmith has crapped out in Las Vegas.

The band has canceled the remainder of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency — two shows, scheduled for Thursday night and this Sunday — due to frontman Steven Tyler‘s ongoing illness. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band wrote on Instagram. Tickets will be refunded.

The band had already scrapped the December 2 and 5 shows of the residency at Dolby Live theater at Park MGM due to Tyler’s undisclosed illness. At the time, Tyler, 74, said on Instagram, “On the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest… there is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.”

In May, Aerosmith canceled their June and July Las Vegas residency shows so that Tyler could “voluntarily” enter rehab, with the band explaining at the time that he’d relapsed after using pain medication following foot surgery.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

def-leppard-and-motley-crue-announce-us.-dates-for-2023-the-world-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe announce U.S. dates for 2023 The World Tour

Courtesy Live Nation Following their successful North American stadium tour this past year, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are ready to rock the entire planet with their co-headlining 2023 The World Tour — and they've just announced that the U.S. will be a part of it. As previously reported, the two bands will start 2023 with two shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in February, and will then launch a series […]

todayDecember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%