AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

After death by suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, video emerges of ‘Ellen’ staffer warning crew not to “keep in the pain”

todayDecember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A behind-the-scenes video of an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying farewell to the chat show’s crew is being seen in a new light after the death by suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Boss, the show’s in-house DJ and an executive producer on the show, is seen behind his fellow EP Andy Lassner as the latter gives a poignant toast to the crew as the long-running, Emmy-winning program wrapped in the spring.

“This is a life change, and we’re all going through it,” Lassner says of the show’s ending in a video that was shared on Instagram by former Warner Bros. Television senior communications executive Johanna Fuentes. “And it’s OK to be sad, and to reach out to each other.”

He added, “Keep each other close, don’t keep in the pain, talk to someone — anyone,” as Boss nodded behind him.

Fuentes’ caption read, “Have have been rooting for Twitch through every chapter, from when I first saw him audition on SYTYCD [So You Think You Can Dance] and every moment in between, including our work at WB and Ellen.”

She called him “an immense talent who brought joy to every room he walked into,” describing Boss, as many have — including DeGeneres herself Wednesday — as “such a bright light.”

Boss’ body was found in a Los Angeles motel room Tuesday evening. The medical examiner determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

siouxsie-sioux-playing-first-concert-in-10-years-at-uk’s-latitude-festival
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Siouxsie Sioux playing first concert in 10 years at UK’s Latitude Festival

Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images Siouxsie and the Banshees frontwoman Siouxsie Sioux hasn't performed live since 2013, but that'll change next year. The "Kiss Them For Me" artist is confirmed to perform at the United Kingdom's 2023 Latitude Festival, taking place July 20-23. The bill also includes Pulp, George Ezra, Paolo Nutini and The Kooks. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LatitudeFestival.com. When Sioux takes the stage […]

todayDecember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%