AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Alaskans use vehicles to light up dark runway so medevac flight can land

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ilbusca/Getty Images

(DEERING, Alaska) — Residents of a small Alaskan town used their vehicles to light up a dark runway to help a medevac plane land so it could transport a patient on Sunday.

A light fixture at a Deering Airport runway had been out of commission after gravel and ice damaged the system, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. The broken lights forced workers at the Deering Clinic to contact community members to come up with a plan to help light the runway.

Deering, Alaska, residents used their ATVs and trucks to light up the runway allowing the medevac plane to not only land, but also take off once it picked up a patient at the Deering Clinic.

“It was very heartwarming,” a community health aide at the Deering Clinic told ABC News. “We all came together to make it possible and then it was so cool when the medevac landed; the Northern Lights came out.”

Residents showed up with over 30 vehicles, according to Deering Clinic.

The lights at the runway at the airport had been out since Dec. 14 and but are once again operational according to John Perreault, information officer at the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

“We’re terrifically proud of the community spirit that Deering showed and the bravery of the pilots of the medevac who were able to work under adverse conditions,” Perreault told ABC News.

Perreault said it wasn’t the first time that Deering residents used their vehicles to illuminate a dark runway, saying they did this in 2020.

“This was a remarkable event,” he said.

Deering is a village in Northwest Arctic Borough.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

missing-ohio-baby:-suspect-charged-with-kidnapping-as-search-for-her-and-child-continues
insert_link

National News

Missing Ohio baby: Suspect charged with kidnapping as search for her and child continues

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- A woman who allegedly stole a car in Columbus, Ohio, with twin babies inside has been charged with two counts of kidnapping as the FBI joined a massive multi-state search for her and one of the missing infants police suspect is still in her possession. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference Wednesday evening that detectives have found no trace of the suspect Nalah […]

todayDecember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%