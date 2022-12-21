AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Allison Holker shares photo of late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “My heart aches”

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Allison Holker has shared a photo of her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, one week after news broke of his tragic death.

Boss died by suicide on December 13. The So You Think You Can Dance alum and The Ellen DeGeneres Show star was 40 years old.

Holker, 34, shared a selfie of her and Boss on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Boss and Holker married in December 2013 and shared three children: Weslie, Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship; son Maddox Laurel, 6; and daughter Zaia, 3.

Holker, who competed on SYTYCD season 2 and later as an All-Star, released a statement on December 14 about Boss’ death, calling him “the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” she said. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement…” adding, “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Holker concluded her statement, saying, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss was a hip-hop dancer best known for being the runner-up on SYTYCD season 4 and a judge for season 17 earlier this year. He was also the DJ, and eventually an executive producer, on DeGeneres’ talk show.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

paul-mccartney-opens-up-about-grieving-john-lennon’s-death
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney opens up about grieving John Lennon’s death

Harry Durrant/Getty Images Paul McCartney is giving fans a little insight into how he dealt with the grief of John Lennon’s death in 1980. While discussing the making of the 1982 record Tug Of War with Sirius XM’s The Beatles Channel, he opened up about writing the tune “Here Today,” in which he pays tribute to his Beatles bandmate. "When John died, it was so difficult," Sir Paul says. "It was difficult for everyone in the world because he […]

todayDecember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%