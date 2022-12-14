AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Amazon worker shot, colleague returns fire killing suspect outside Arizona facility: Police

todayDecember 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(CHANDLER, Ariz.) — An Amazon contract worker was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a gunman allegedly opened fire at an Amazon facility in Arizona Wednesday, according to police.

The alleged gunman was shot and killed by a second Amazon contract worker who returned fire, investigators said.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of an Amazon Flex facility in Chandler, Arizona, around 9:30 a.m. local time, police said.

The unidentified suspect fired multiple rounds at one of the contracted workers before a second contract worker returned fire, Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler Police Department told reporters at a news conference.

The unidentified wounded worker was taken to a local hospital in “life-threatening condition,” according to McClimans. The suspect, who was not employed by Amazon, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The second unidentified contracted worker who fired at the suspect was cooperating with the investigation, McClimans said.

“We do not know what led up to this,” he said. “We believe this was confined to one suspect only.”

The Amazon facility and local schools were locked down when the shooting took place, according to police.

“We weren’t sure if this was an active shooter, but within 20 minutes, we were able to lift those lockdowns,” McClimans said.

A spokesman from Amazon told ABC News that operations at the facility were suspended following the incident and all employees and partners were sent home with pay.

“We’re deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence in our parking lot. We’re working closely with law enforcement as they investigate and are focused on supporting our team during this difficult time,” Richard Rocha, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement.

The investigation was ongoing.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

911-call-paul-pelosi-made-on-night-of-hammer-attack-played-by-prosecutors
insert_link

National News

911 call Paul Pelosi made on night of hammer attack played by prosecutors

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- Prosecutors played the 911 call Paul Pelosi made the night he was violently attacked in his and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home in court on Wednesday, as they presented new evidence while arguing to have the case go to trial. In the ongoing hearing in San Francisco Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors first submitted the 911 call Paul Pelosi made after authorities say David DePape […]

todayDecember 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%