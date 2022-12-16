AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Andy Summers releases reimagined version of The Police’s ‘Bring on the Night’ with 40 Fingers

todayDecember 16, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for The Recording Academy

As previously reported, The Police guitarist Andy Summers has collaborated with Italian guitar quartet 40 Fingers on an instrumental take on The Police classic “Bring on the Night,” and now the song is here.

The new arrangement was recorded at Summers’ Harmonics of the Night photo exhibition in Hamburg, Germany, back in October, with the video showing him and the guys in 40 Guitars performing the track.

“Bring on the Night,” which was written by Police frontman Sting, was featured on the band’s sophomore album, 1979’s Reggatta de Blanc. It was also the title track to Sting’s 1986 live album, as well as the 1985 Michael Apted-directed documentary on Sting’s solo career.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

steve-van-zandt,-billy-joel-&-more-pay-tribute-to-the-rascals’-dino-danell
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Steve Van Zandt, Billy Joel & more pay tribute to The Rascals’ Dino Danell

Stephen Paley/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images As previously reported, Dino Danelli, drummer for the '60s group The Rascals, died Thursday at the age of 78. Upon hearing the news, plenty of artists took to social media to pay tribute to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt, who produced and directed the concert/theatrical event about the band, The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream, tweeted, “RIP Dino Danelli. One of the […]

todayDecember 16, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%