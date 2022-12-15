AD
Rev Rock Report

Andy Summers releasing new version of ‘Bring On The Night’ with 40 Fingers

todayDecember 15, 2022

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Andy Summers is revisiting a Police classic. Summers just announced he’s dropping a new version of “Bring on the Night” on Friday, which he recorded with Italian guitar quartet 40 Fingers.

And it seems Andy may have been hinting at the collaboration earlier this year. He previously posted a video of him and 40 Fingers at his Harmonics of the Night photo exhibition in Hamburg, Germany, back in October. In his announcement, he says the recording was filmed there.

“Bring on the Night,” which was written by the Police frontman Sting, was featured on the band’s sophomore album, 1979’s Reggatta de Blanc. It was also the title track to Sting’s 1986 live album, as well as the 1985 Michael Apted-directed documentary on Sting’s solo career.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

