AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Apple TV+ diving into second season of ‘Surface’

todayDecember 2, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has given the green light to a sophomore season of its twisty psychological drama Surface.

The series began with star and executive producer Gugu Mbatha-Raw waking up from a near-fatal accident with amnesia, only to learn the life she thought she had was anything but.

In a statement, the English actress noted, “I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of Surface with this brilliant team. I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two.”

The streaming service teases that unlike the San Franscisco-set debut season, the second frame will be shot in and around London, something the Oxford native called “incredibly meaningful.”

The series is co-produced by Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine company and Apple TV, which teases, “While Season One answered the question of who Sophie really was, Season Two will tell us why. Sophie traveled across an ocean to escape her past, so what was she running from?”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

increased-drought-forces-california-to-deliver-less-water-to-cities
insert_link

National News

Increased drought forces California to deliver less water to cities

ABC News (NEW YORK) -- California's ongoing drought and a poor forecast is forcing the state's water management agency to cut back on its fresh water supply to nearly 27 million residents. The state's Department of Water Resources announced Thursday an initial allocation of 5% of requested supplies for 2023 for 29 local water agencies across California. DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement that the state is already […]

todayDecember 2, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%