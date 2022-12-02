Apple TV+ diving into second season of ‘Surface’

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has given the green light to a sophomore season of its twisty psychological drama Surface.

The series began with star and executive producer Gugu Mbatha-Raw waking up from a near-fatal accident with amnesia, only to learn the life she thought she had was anything but.

In a statement, the English actress noted, “I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of Surface with this brilliant team. I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two.”

The streaming service teases that unlike the San Franscisco-set debut season, the second frame will be shot in and around London, something the Oxford native called “incredibly meaningful.”

The series is co-produced by Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine company and Apple TV, which teases, “While Season One answered the question of who Sophie really was, Season Two will tell us why. Sophie traveled across an ocean to escape her past, so what was she running from?”