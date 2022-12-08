AD
Rev Rock Report

Artists announced for The Music of Paul McCartney Carnegie Hall tribute

todayDecember 8, 2022

Participating artists have been announced for The Music of Paul McCartney, a tribute concert scheduled for New York City’s Carnegie Hall on March 15, 2023.

The show is the latest in the series of annual charity concerts that New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf has been organizing since 2004. Each year focuses on the music of a single well-known artist.

The lineup includes McCartney’s old pal Peter Asher, the guitarist, singer, manager and producer who was a member of the vocal duo Peter & Gordon, and is the brother of McCartney’s former girlfriend, Jane Asher

Also on the bill are Ingrid Michaelson, Lyle Lovett, soul singer Bettye Lavette, the band Lake Street Dive, Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard and Canadian singer/songwriter Allison Russell. More artists will be added in the coming weeks.

Proceeds from the concert will go to organizations that provide music education programs and opportunities to underserved youth. Since the concert series started in 2004, over $1.5 million in proceeds have been donated.

VIP tickets are available now via MusicOf.org, with general admission tickets coming soon. The top-tier A Day in the Life Package costs $15,000, which not only gets you tickets to the show, but also lets you help Michael Dorf determine the set list. 

The Really Love You package costs 10 grand: That gets you access to the rehearsals and a dinner party with the artists, access to soundcheck, great seats for the show, the ability to join everyone onstage for the finale and access to the after-party. The rest of the packages range from $375 to $3,000.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

