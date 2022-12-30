AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Artists pay tribute to late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood

todayDecember 30, 2022

Background
share close
AD
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for LG SIGNATURE

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who made punk and new wave fashion mainstream, died Thursday at age 81, and her loss is being felt throughout the music community. Several artists took to social media to pay tribute to Westwood, including Paul McCartney and Boy George

“Goodbye Vivienne Westwood,” McCartney shared. “A ballsy lady who rocked the fashion world and stood defiantly for what was right.”

“R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond. Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion,” Boy George tweeted. “I love you!” 

John Taylor of Duran Duran shared a touching tribute to the designer, calling her “the most original and influential” of designers and noting, “Without her no Punk, no Pistols and no Future.” He added, “There will not be another like her. There is rarely a day that Vivienne doesn’t influence some clothing choice that I make. Who shall we look to now?”

And Billy Idol added, “difficult 2 process this today… she was such a big part of our lives those who loved her fashion and cultural influences …her fight against climate change …oh god…it’s too much.” 

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament also marked Westwood’s passing, writing, “RIP @viviennewestwood who with Malcom and Jamie Reid created the best/most shocking/thought provoking pieces from the great art of the punk rock era.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

some-school-districts-bring-back-mask-mandates-to-stem-spread-of-covid,-flu-and-rsv
insert_link

Health News

Some school districts bring back mask mandates to stem spread of COVID, flu and RSV

(NEW YORK) -- Several schools are bringing back mask mandates to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. In New Jersey, two school districts said students will be required to wear face coverings indoors upon returning from winter break. Paterson Public Schools, which serves abut 25,000 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, said the new rule will go into effect starting Jan. 3. "I know this is a […]

todayDecember 30, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%