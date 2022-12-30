Artists pay tribute to late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for LG SIGNATURE

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who made punk and new wave fashion mainstream, died Thursday at age 81, and her loss is being felt throughout the music community. Several artists took to social media to pay tribute to Westwood, including Paul McCartney and Boy George.

“Goodbye Vivienne Westwood,” McCartney shared. “A ballsy lady who rocked the fashion world and stood defiantly for what was right.”

“R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond. Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion,” Boy George tweeted. “I love you!”

John Taylor of Duran Duran shared a touching tribute to the designer, calling her “the most original and influential” of designers and noting, “Without her no Punk, no Pistols and no Future.” He added, “There will not be another like her. There is rarely a day that Vivienne doesn’t influence some clothing choice that I make. Who shall we look to now?”

And Billy Idol added, “difficult 2 process this today… she was such a big part of our lives those who loved her fashion and cultural influences …her fight against climate change …oh god…it’s too much.”

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament also marked Westwood’s passing, writing, “RIP @viviennewestwood who with Malcom and Jamie Reid created the best/most shocking/thought provoking pieces from the great art of the punk rock era.”