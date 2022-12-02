AD
Entertainment News

At Brazil Comic Con, creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni tease “bigger” third season of ‘The Mandalorian’

todayDecember 2, 2022

Lucasfilm

At the comic convention CCXP in Brazil, where it was revealed the show was returning on Disney+ March 1, 2023, The Mandalorian‘s creator, Jon Favreau, and producer Dave Filoni teased Thursday what’s to come.

In addition to revealing some convention-exclusive footage of the new season, Collider reports Iron Man director Filoni teased from the main stage, “I will say that the scope of it is getting bigger, we have really cool space battles, we have lots of Mandalorians, we have the planet of Mandalore, which we’ve been talking about for a long time.”

He added, “We get to see the Mandalorian culture, and many of the wonderful actors you’ve seen in previous seasons return, and you’ll see them all work together on this show.”

Among others, a recent teaser showed star-and-episode director Carl Weathers‘ return as Greef Karga, as well as Katee Sackhoff, seen in an adversarial role as fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze.

Favreau called it a “very ambitious season” that will see the return of some of the episode directors from the critic-and-fan-lauded first two seasons. “We have a very experienced team that have been working together for a long time, and I think a lot of people are going to enjoy what we have in store,” he teased.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

