Rev Rock Report

Auction of Fleetwood Mac & Christine McVie items going on as planned this weekend

todayDecember 1, 2022

Background
Julien’s Auctions

Personal items from the late Christine McVie will go up for auction as planned this weekend, with proceeds from the sale benefiting the Recording Academy charity MusiCares.

Following the news of McVie’s death at age 79 on Wednesday, Julien’s Auctions announced they will move forward with the auction on Saturday. “We worked with the legendary Christie McVie and her team for the past year in curating a world class auction set to take place on December 3 celebrating her amazing life and career and supporting her charity MusiCares,” they shared.

They add, “It was important to Christine that MusiCares, a charity close to her heart to help other musicians in need, would greatly benefit from her auction,” noting, “It is now our mission to make this auction a fitting tribute to the legacy of one of the greatest singers and musicians of our time.” 

The auction includes a variety of Fleetwood Mac items, but McVie-specific items include: a 1960s stage-played Hammond B-3 Organ, a stage-played Yamaha C3 Baby Grand Piano, a Rumours photo-matched album cover-worn dress and a pair of black, lace-up combat boots she wore to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2019 and throughout the 2018/2019 Fleetwood Mac Tour. 

Click here for info on the complete collection.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

