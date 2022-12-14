AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Austin Butler goes goblin mode in ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo

todayDecember 14, 2022

NBC/Rosalind O’Connor

Elvis star Austin Butler looks glamorous in nearly every frame of his lavishly shot promo for his upcoming hosting stint on SNL

Butler looks dapper in a suit as he takes a deep breath and says, “Here we go.” He strides in slow-motion, his hair blowing, to the stage at Studio 8H in a bit that looks like more of a fashion runway walk, complete with dramatic violin music — that is until he goes into goblin mode. 

Literally. 

A staffer walks up to him and informs the actor, “In this sketch you’ll be playing the Christmas Goblin.”

Another staffer unceremoniously shoves the hideous mask, complete with a Santa hat, over Butler’s face and perfectly coiffed hair.

He exhales and says, “Let’s do this.” 

Lizzo will be the musical guest Saturday night for the final show of the year.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

