AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Avatar’ sequel star Kate Winslet on James Cameron’s strong female characters, proving him right

todayDecember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD
20th Century Studios

James Cameron knows a thing or two about creating strong female characters. After all, he’s the guy who created waitress-turned-Terminator killer Sarah Connor; who helped turn Sigourney Weaver into a bona fide female action hero through Ellen Ripley in Aliens; and who made Kate Winslet unsinkable in Titanic.

So when the writer-director approached Winslet for Avatar: The Way of Water and its sequels, the Oscar winner couldn’t say no. “Jim has always written for women characters who are not just strong, but they are leaders,” Winslet said at a recent press event. “They lead with their heart, with integrity. They stand in their truth. They own their power.”

Considering that legacy, Kate couldn’t say no — and Cameron knew it, Winslet joked. “To be part of that and included, it was just so flattering that Jim asked me because Jim does not suffer fools. And I knew that he was asking me because he knew I was too damn foolish not to say, ‘Oh, you see that in me? But guess what? I’m going to show you that I can do exactly that thing. And maybe that thing, and maybe that thing.'”

One of those “things” included extensive underwater training that led Winslet to hold her breath for a dizzying 7 minutes, 14 seconds.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently the number one movie in the world.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

taylor-swift’s-‘midnights’-sells-6-million-in-just-eight-weeks
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ sells 6 million in just eight weeks

Beth Garrabrant Some albums take years to sell a couple million copies. Taylor Swift managed to sell three times that many in two months. According to her record label, Taylor's latest album, Midnights, has sold 6 million units worldwide, including 3 million in the U.S. Midnights came out on October 21, meaning the album sold that many copies in about two months. Monte Lipman, the CEO of her label, says in a statement, "It's […]

todayDecember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%