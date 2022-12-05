Axl Rose vows to end 30-year mic-tossing tradition after fan complains of injury

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On Friday, a Guns N’ Roses fan complained that she’d been badly bruised by a microphone that singer Axl Rose threw into the crowd. As a result, Axl is now vowing to end his microphone-tossing tradition, which he’s been doing for decades.

On Twitter, Axl posted a statement in which he notes, “Obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in any way hurt anyone at any of [our] shows anywhere.”

He goes to explain that he always thought fans looked forward to him throwing the mic into the crowd, stating, “Having tossed the mic at the end of [our] show for over 30 years, we always felt it was a known part of [our] performance that fans wanted, and were aware of, to have an opportunity to catch the mic.”

But, he continues, “In the interest of public safety from now on, we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at [our] performances….a BIG THANKS to everyone for understanding.”

Axl also used the statement to criticize “those that, for their own reasons, chose to frame their reporting regarding this subject in a more negative n’ irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn’t b [sic] farther from reality.”

As previously reported, the fan who was injured, Rebecca Howe, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the mic hit her in the face, resulting in bruises under her eyes and across the bridge of her nose. She said she wanted to go public with her story as a “warning” to other fans.

Guns N’ Roses will conclude their current tour of Australia and New Zealand on December 10. They’re booked to perform at London’s BST Festival in Hyde Park next June.