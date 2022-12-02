AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Barry Manilow cancels Las Vegas Christmas show debut due to heart condition

todayDecember 2, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Robin Little/Redferns

The first night of Barry Manilow‘s series of Christmas concerts in Las Vegas wasn’t very merry: It had to be canceled due to a health issue.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Manilow, 79, was scheduled to kick off his A Very Barry Christmas holiday production at Westgate Resort and Casino on Thursday night, but the show was scrapped because the singer was experiencing atrial fibrillation, also known as an abnormal heartbeat.

According to a statement on Manilow’s Twitter account, Manilow was “being treated and will be fine” as of Thursday. He now plans two shows on Friday to make up for the cancellation: One at 4 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.

Manilow’s Christmas shows will run through December 10. In early 2023, he’s scheduled a brief tour that kicks off January 13 in Sunrise, Florida, and wraps up January 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He returns to the Westgate for his regular Vegas residency February 16.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lady-gaga-is-loving-the-“bloody-mary”-tiktok-craze-inspired-by-netflix’s-‘wednesday’
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga is loving the “Bloody Mary” TikTok craze inspired by Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

ABC/Randy Holmes Netflix has gone and done it again, sparking interest in an obscure song thanks to one of their series. Just as Stranger Things did with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)," Netflix's Wednesday inadvertently turned Lady Gaga's 2011 song "Bloody Mary" into a viral hit.   How did this happen? ﻿Wednesday﻿, which stars Jenna Ortega as the beloved Addams Family character, featured a viral scene where she dances very strangely to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck." TikTokers became enamored by […]

todayDecember 2, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%