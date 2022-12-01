AD
Bill Clinton, The Eagles & more pay tribute to the late Christine McVie

todayDecember 1, 2022

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie continues to be remembered on social media, with former President Bill Clinton among the famous names paying tribute to the star. 

“I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie,” he writes. ““Don’t Stop” was my ’92 campaign theme song – it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days.” He adds, “I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her.” 

Also remembering McVie, who passed away Wednesday at age 79, are the Eagles, who shared, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Christine McVie. Hers was a vibrant, soulful spirit, and her music was, and will remain, a gift to the world.” The statement adds, “We had the utmost admiration and respect for Christine.”

HAIM, whose song “Hallelujah” was quoted in Stevie Nicks’ tribute to McVie, shared on Instagram, “the sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives.”

The sister group added that McVie “has been a constant inspiration.” Alana Haim, who wrote the “Hallelujah” verse that Stevie quoted, added that it was written “to help me heal” after the death of her friend Sammi Kane

She noted, “Seeing Stevie and Christine together changed my life forever and made me want to play music. I’m speechless. I love you so much Stevie, rip beautiful songbird.” “Songbird” was McVie’s signature song.

Other tributes include:

The Go-Go’s Belinda Carlisle –  “Oh no. The voice of an angel. RIP #christinemcvie Forever loved.”

The Kinks‘ Dave Davies – “I’m really upset about #ChristineMcVie a very underrated and talented woman. A great talent.”

Marc Maron – “Christine McVie died. One of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP.”

Drive-by Truckers – Christine McVie had the most hits of anyone in Fleetwood Mac, yet was somehow the most underrated member. Never flashy, alway great. She was the glue that held all those crazy wonderful elements together. Her songs had a soulfulness unhampered by pretense. RIP.”

Bryan Adams – “RIP Christine McVie. Thanks for the music.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

