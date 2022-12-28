AD
Entertainment News

Bill Cosby vows to go back on tour in 2023

todayDecember 28, 2022

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images

After spending three years in prison on a sex assault charge and a 2021 release when the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned his conviction, Bill Cosby says he’s ready to get back on the road.

In an interview on WGH Talk, host Scott Spears asked Cosby if he planned to “return to the stage.”

Cosby replied, “Yes. Yes. Because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it. And it is better to say it and not try to write it the same way to be read by others.”

Spears, who introduced the comedian as “legendary” and an “icon,” did not ask about the multiple accusations against Cosby, his conviction or his subsequent release. The conversation focused primarily on education and technology.

Cosby had been sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

Constand was just one of nearly 60 women who accused the former Cosby Show star of sexually assaulting them over decades.

Despite the deluge of allegations against him, Cosby has always maintained that he never engaged in nonconsensual sex.

In December of this year, five new women filed a lawsuit against the comedian and author, making similar claims.

Cosby’s representatives said those women were “unwilling to accept” Cosby being “vindicated” by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

