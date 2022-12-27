AD
Billie Lourd remembers her mother Carrie Fisher six years after her death

todayDecember 27, 2022

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Billie Lourd is remembering her mother, Carrie Fisher, six years after her death.

While the previous years have been hard for the actress following her mother’s passing, Lourd said it’s recently been “joyful” for her thanks to her two children.

Lourd shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of her and her mom when Lourd was younger.

“It has been six years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?),” the Scream Queens star said. “And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful in my life. Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced.”

She added, “But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest.”

“That’s the thing about grief,” she said. “I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them.”

“Life can be magical and griefy at the same time,” she expressed.

Fisher died unexpectedly on Dec. 27 2016, after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 60 years old. The next day, Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died from a stroke.

Last week, Lourd shared the news of her daughter Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell‘s birth. The actress, who is married to producer and actor Austen Rydell, also has a son named Kingston Fisher, who was born in 2020.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

