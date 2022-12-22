Billy Idol to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame next month

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Billy Idol is set to receive quite an honor in the new tear. The rocker will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, which will be the first star of 2023.

“There will be lots of rebels yelling for their favorite rock star Billy Idol when he receives his well-deserved Walk of Fame star on January 5,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shares. “Since the beginning of his career Billy Idol has held the hearts of many of his fans who finally will be able to visit his star and witness his induction into the Walk of Fame.”

Idol will receive the 2,743rd star on the Walk of Fame, in the category of Recording. His star will be located on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Records.