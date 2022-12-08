AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Billy the Kid Makes it Big’: Dolly Parton announces a new children’s book

todayDecember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s third children’s book is officially in the works.

The country legend announced the news to People this week, explaining that the book, Billy the Kid Makes it Big, stars her goddog, Billy the Kid. Billy’s got big dreams of country stardom, and when he finds himself the target of bullies at the Battle of the Bow-wows, he must rely on music to restore his self-confidence.

“I am so proud to bring this book and the message it conveys to life,” Dolly tells People. “Years back I wrote a song called ‘Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny’ for my children’s album I Believe in You. I wanted kids to understand how harmful bullying can be to someone.”

Dolly has worked with her goddog once before: Billy the Kid is featured in the promotional images for her new line of pet apparel and accessories, Doggy Parton.

“Since he’s a big star now, I knew a story with him at the center of it could help drive home important messages in a unique way,” the singer says. “I hope this is the first of many books with Billy.”

Dolly’s new book will be published by Penguin Workshop and is intended for children ages 4 to 7. Billy the Kid Makes it Big is due out April 25, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

cheap-trick-guitarist-rick-nielsen-to-miss-band’s-next-few-shows
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen to miss band’s next few shows

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is recovering from what's described as a "procedure," and will have to miss the band's scheduled shows this Friday and Saturday. On Instagram, the band notes, "Six weeks ago Rick had a procedure that has required him to stay off the road until fully recovered. Unfortunately, Rick still needs a little bit more time and will not be out with us this […]

todayDecember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%