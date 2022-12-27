AD
Rev Rock Report

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler battling case of pneumonia

todayDecember 27, 2022

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Geezer Butler has spent the holiday season battling a case of pneumonia.

The Black Sabbath bassist’s wife, Gloria, shared news of her husband’s condition in an Instagram post alongside photos of him sitting in a doctor’s office and an encouragingly lighthearted caption.

“After day 1 at Dr with my husband & was told he was negative for flu, Covid, strep & tonsillitis; I said…well, he’s positive for being a pain in my a***,” Gloria writes. “Day 2 at Dr, he was told he has pneumonia. Although, still positive for being a pain; I now feel guilty for thinking that.”

The post also includes the hashtags #MyPoorHusband and #FeelBetter, as wells as #MenMaketheWorstPatients.

Butler, 73, isn’t the only Sabbath member to have battle pneumonia in recent years. Ozzy Osbourne was previously hospitalized in 2019, which began a long series of health-related touring postponements that have continued to keep him off the road.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

