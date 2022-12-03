AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Body of 7-year-old abducted by FedEx driver found, suspect charged with murder

todayDecember 3, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(BOYD, Texas) — A FedEx driver confessed to abducting and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand after he delivered a package to her family’s home, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said at a press conference Friday night.

Police found Strand’s body southeast of Boyd, Texas. Digital evidence and interviews lead investigators to believe that Strand died within an hour of her abduction, according to Akin.

The driver, 31-year-old Taner Lynn Horner, is in jail and is being charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. Horner, who is a resident of Lake Worth, is being held on a $1.5 million bond, according to Akin.

“The answers were not the answers that we would have hoped that we would have gotten. And we want to send our condolences out to the family of Athena Strand,” Akin said.

MORE: Takeoff murder suspect charged following fatal shooting of Migos rapper

Early on in their investigation, law enforcement officers knew that there was a FedEx delivery made at the same time Strand went missing, Akin said.

Horner, who was working as a contract FedEx driver, was not related to the family and did not know the family, Akin said.

Akin said law enforcement were able to get a confession from Horner, saying this has been one of the “toughest” investigations he has ever been involved in.

“Any time there’s a child that dies, it just hits you in your heart. You compare that child to your own children when they were at that age.” 

Law enforcement officials said they were able to locate and find Horner through digital evidence and by partnering with FedEx.

Officials said they are unaware if Horner has a prior criminal history. The investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, FedEx expressed their condolences for Strand’s killing.

“Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. At this time, any further questions should be directed to law enforcement,” FedEx said in a statement to ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

balenciaga’s-denma-gvasalia-issues-apology-for-“inappropriate”-ad-campaign-featuring-kids
insert_link

Entertainment News

Balenciaga’s Denma Gvasalia issues apology for “inappropriate” ad campaign featuring kids

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Balenciaga's creative director, Denma Gvasalia, has broken his silence regarding the brand's recent controversial ad campaign. "I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility," Gvasalia wrote in a statement on Instagram Friday. "It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them." "As much as I […]

todayDecember 2, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%