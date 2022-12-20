Body of missing Northwestern PhD student recovered in Chicago harbor

Northwestern University

(CHICAGO) — The body of a missing 25-year-old Northwestern University Ph.D. student has been recovered in Chicago’s Diversey Harbor, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday night.

Peter Salvino was last seen when he left a party in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood on Saturday night, police said.

Chicago police said they “responded to a follow-up investigation” at the harbor Tuesday night, Chicago ABC station WLS reported.

Salvino’s last known contact was via FaceTime at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

He had FaceTimed a friend at 11:59 p.m. saying he was walking home and was about 30 minutes away, according to a family spokesperson. When the friend called Salvino back at about 12:15 a.m., Salvino said he was still walking, the spokesperson said.

At 12:31 a.m., Savlino’s phone pinged near Diversey Harbor, a marina by the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the spokesperson said.

Salvino, a Ph.D. candidate in Northwestern’s interdepartmental neuroscience program, was reported missing on Sunday by his family, according to the university.