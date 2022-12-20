AD
National News

Body of missing Northwestern PhD student recovered in Chicago harbor

todayDecember 20, 2022

Background
Northwestern University

(CHICAGO) — The body of a missing 25-year-old Northwestern University Ph.D. student has been recovered in Chicago’s Diversey Harbor, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday night.

Peter Salvino was last seen when he left a party in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood on Saturday night, police said.

Chicago police said they “responded to a follow-up investigation” at the harbor Tuesday night, Chicago ABC station WLS reported.

Salvino’s last known contact was via FaceTime at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

He had FaceTimed a friend at 11:59 p.m. saying he was walking home and was about 30 minutes away, according to a family spokesperson. When the friend called Salvino back at about 12:15 a.m., Salvino said he was still walking, the spokesperson said.

At 12:31 a.m., Savlino’s phone pinged near Diversey Harbor, a marina by the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the spokesperson said.

Salvino, a Ph.D. candidate in Northwestern’s interdepartmental neuroscience program, was reported missing on Sunday by his family, according to the university.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

National News

Former police officer Aaron Dean sentenced to over 11 years after being convicted of killing Atatiana Jefferson

(FORT WORTH, Texas) -- A jury has sentenced former police officer Aaron Dean to over 11 years in prison after he was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. His official sentence was announced as 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison. He is not eligible for probation since the sentence was more than 10 years. Dean did not show any emotion at […]

todayDecember 20, 2022

