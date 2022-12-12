Bono announces Beacon Theater book tour residency

Penguin Random House

Bono isn’t done talking about his biography. The U2 frontman just announced a new set of dates for his Stories of Surrender book tour, which is dubbed “an evening of words, music and some mischief.”

The new dates are also called Bono at the Beacon, since all the dates take place at New York’s Beacon Theater. The leg consists of eight shows starting April 16 and running through May 3.

The shows have Bono recounting stories from his recently released memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and also performing stripped down versions of U2 songs. He’ll be backed by Gemma Doherty on harp, keyboard and vocals, and Kate Ellis and cello, keyboard and vocals, with Jacknife Lee serving as musical director.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Check out the complete list of dates here.